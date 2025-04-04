Chargers Signing QB Trey Lance To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $6.2M

According to Adam Schefter, the Chargers agreed with QB Trey Lance on a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million on Friday.

Earlier this week, Todd Archer reported Dallas had talks with Lance about a potential extension last season after starting QB Dak Prescott went down with an injury.

Archer noted those talks obviously never materialized into a deal.

The former first-rounder was never able to climb into a bigger role in Dallas and was relegated to third string for most of his tenure.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League added him to their negotiation list. His father played for the Roughriders, but it wasn’t clear if Lance was interested in taking his career up north.

Lance, 24, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore but was limited to appearing in just one game in 2020 due to NDSU’s schedule.

The 49ers traded up to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance signed a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus. The Cowboys acquired him from San Francisco in August 2023 in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

He made a base salary of $1,055,000 in 2024 and counted for $5,310,714 against 2024’s cap. The Cowboys declined his fifth-year option, which means he became an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Lance appeared in four games for the Cowboys and completed 25 of 41 pass attempts for 266 yards and an interception. He also rushed 11 times for 41 yards.