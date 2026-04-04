NFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Jerry Jones, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders GM Adam Peters said that he’s excited about bolstering the team’s pass-rush in free-agency and said that OLB K’Lavon Chaisson could help add extra juice off the edge.

“Really excited about the guys we brought in, the guys we have, and so certainly, a point of emphasis to get there and get Oweh, and to get KC, and we still have the guys that we have in the building,” Peters said, via Commanders Wire. “Just really, that was something we needed to address, and we did. It’s actually, like, pretty surprised we were able to get both of those guys and especially thought K’Lavon would be a little more.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighed in on the Ravens’ backing out of the trade for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby.

“For me, there’s no hidden item there,” Jones said, via PFT. “You have to pass a physical. You have to. And we’ve never completed an agreement until the player passes a physical. That implies that your doctors, your trainers and everybody involved gets to take a look at him. That goes with the territory. We would have basically had the same conditions with the physical. As you know, we were in on making an offer for him. So he would have come to Dallas, and we’ll all just guess what would have happened.”

Jones was later asked whether he would revisit a trade for Crosby.

“Standing here right now, I don’t anticipate revisiting that situation. Is it possible? Yes,” Jones said.

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh said he stays in contact with veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. and isn’t ruling out his potential return to New York.

“The obvious pat answer would be you look at every option. If Odell is an option, then we’ll be looking at him, for sure,” Harbaugh said, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic. “He and I do talk. We do text. We maintain a really great relationship. He’s one of my favorite people in the world. It’s not like you don’t talk to guys about things like that, and certainly, we have. We’ll just have to see where it all goes. What’s best for him, what’s best for the Giants. That’s the No. 1 thing: It’s what’s best for our team.”

Regarding free agency, GM Joe Schoen pointed out that they only have $6.49 million available in cap space, but they remain in contact with players they are interested in.

“We’ve been through free agency, we’re a little bit light on money right now,” Schoen said. “But we’re still in constant contact with agents at different positions that we’re still interested in.”

Harbaugh added that they cannot risk overpaying for free agents and must be efficient with their approach.

“We just haven’t had an opportunity yet,” Harbaugh said. “It just wasn’t available to us yet for the parameters we built. You can overpay, but you can’t afford it a lot of times. We wanted to be smart and we wanted to be efficient in how we did it. And we’re still going to continue to do that because you’re also building for the long term.”

Utah OL Spencer Fano will take a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ryan Fowler)