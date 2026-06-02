NFC Notes: Cam Skattebo, Jalyx Hunt, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys OL Tyler Smith said the team has the fourth-most projected miles from international and cross-country trips. He feels the guys will need to be extra attentive with their rehabs to make sure they recover from all the travel.

“I think the biggest thing is taking care of your body, especially when you know you’re going to be traveling long distances, long flights,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “Schotty has a great plan for us vets. I get a bigger seat, I’m graduated, so I’m extremely happy with those developments. And then the plane ride is nothing to me, I’m sleep most of the way.”

Smith thinks the example set by QB Dak Prescott shows the rest of the team how to approach rehab and get better every day.

“It’s great to see it because he’s just so consistent. I feel like he’s attacked every offseason the same way healthy or not. Especially seeing him come off the hamstring [injury] the year before, just how he attacked his rehab day in and day out and how he was consistently always pushing himself to be elite. It’s great to see and it’s something that he’s continued to do.”

Eagles

Eagles DC Vic Fangio envisions another jump from OLB Jalyx Hunt this season and thinks he will become a more complete player.

“(He just needs to) keep doing what he’s doing,” Fangio said, via Eagles Wire. “He’s had a nice progression. I see him growing his game in all aspects. I think he can and will rush better. He’ll play the run better. It’s just the natural progression. In his rookie year, he didn’t play a lot early. Then, when BG (Brandon Graham) went down. He started playing more, and I thought for a guy with his background, it was kind of a perfect year for him. He ended up playing a good bit if you remember in the playoffs, etcetera. Then, last year, (he) played a lot, (and) did good. Yeah, I think he’s just ready to keep getting better and better.”

Giants

Giants RB Cam Skattebo suffered one of the more severe and memorable injuries last season and was on the verge of a breakout before it happened. He says that while he still has some recovery time ahead, he plans to be ready to roll for Week 1 and has his sights set on a 2,000-yard season.

“Obviously, there are ups and downs in the injury process and coming back and rehabbing, but the mental battle has been the hardest part: making sure that I trust it fully,” Skattebo said, via The Associated Press. “I’m a little ways out. Not too far, but I’ll be ready to go. Week 1, I’ll be ready to go…I had 400 yards on 100 carries. When I play 17-plus games this year, it’s going to be 300 carries for over 2,000 yards.”