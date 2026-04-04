AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Fernando Mendoza, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said that his first impressions on working with OC Mike McDaniel have been “awesome, with a capital A” and he’s learned a lot from him already.

“Where to really start would be just how his mind is. Just how much football information, how good it is, his expertise at all positions, and on defense, too,” Harbaugh said, via PFT. “He’s a real expert in how defenses play different coverages, schemes, fronts, blitz patterns. The receivers, the timing between the quarterback, offensive line play, the running backs being tied into the blocking scheme … really been doing a lot of listening, a lot of learning, just leaned in to how he sees football. It’s really great. And it is what I really thought it was, a perfect combination of Mike McDaniel and Justin Herbert.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he hasn’t ruled out QB Patrick Mahomes returning for the season opener and added that he has progressed well in ACL surgery recovery.

“Every player is different. I will tell you though, I would never bet against him,” Reid said, via ESPN. “He’s going to put in the time and effort and always push it but within reason, so he doesn’t take steps back. So far, it’s all been positive. He’s doing great.”

Reid added that Mahomes could potentially play in the preseason if he’s medically cleared.

“The key is if he’s ready,” Reid said. “We’re not going to force something. If we think he’s in a position where he’s [physically] sound, yeah, he potentially could [play]. I’m not going to tell you one way or the other. I want to see him progress here and keep going. I’m going to defer to the [medical] experts at that. If he’s good to go, he’ll go. If he’s not, we’ll manage that.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak had high praise for his potential new face of the franchise in Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza.

“He’s a winner, he’s accurate, he’s tall [and] intelligent,” Kubiak said, via ESPN.

Las Vegas signed QB Kirk Cousins on Thursday, which Kubiak believes that it’s ideal for a young quarterback to not have to start right away.

“Ideally, you don’t want him to start from Day 1,” Kubiak explained. “We love him to be able to learn behind somebody…That’s in a perfect world. It doesn’t always work out that way. Sometimes they have to play from Day 1, and it’s our job as a coach to get them ready to go.”

Kubiak has learned on minority owner Tom Brady throughout the off-season process and the two have communicated daily.

“It’s been a growing relationship,” Kubiak said of the dynamic between him and Brady. “We text almost every day. He’s extremely supportive, giving great advice and talking about his experience in New England [and] things he did in Tampa [Bay].“