Buccaneers Signing DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Buccaneers are re-signing veteran DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches to a one-year contract on Friday.

Nunez-Roches, 32, is a former sixth-round pick out of Southern Miss by the Chiefs back in the 2014 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract but wound up being waived and signed to the team’s practice squad.

The Chiefs eventually promoted him to their active roster and tendered him at the original-round level last. However, Kansas City somewhat surprisingly waived Nunez-Roches a few weeks after he signed his restricted tender.

The Colts quickly claimed him off waivers, only to cut him loose as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players. From there, he signed on with the Buccaneers and spent five seasons in Tampa Bay.

Nunez-Roches joined the Giants in 2023.

In 2025, Nunez-Roches appeared in nine games for the Giants and recorded 23 tackles, three sacks and a pass defense.