NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Dave Canales, Lee Hunter, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield knows the loss of veteran WR Mike Evans will have an impact on the offense, but he still feels good about the receiver group that the team has and believes they can step up and attempt to replace Evans as a group.

“To also have J-Mac, Chris and Emeka really, really healthy right now, feeling good — to lead those guys and just to watch the steps from Year 1 to Year 2 when it comes to Meck and Tez and watching them help Ted Hurst out as well,” Mayfield said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “There’s a lot of weapons in that room. And so when you lose a guy like that, you got to have a lot of people fill those shoes, not just one person and we have that.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales has made headlines for how he’s challenging his coaching staff to improve over the offseason. Carolina offensive assistant Keyshawn Colmon said he was allowed to take control of the receivers’ meeting.

“I got to stay in here on the day before and just plan out the meeting, how I want to introduce it, what clips I want to have, and everything like that,” Colmon said, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s site. “It helps, it helps a ton. That’s the closest you get to being a position coach without being a position coach yet, so you get the chance to plan out the meeting. It was honestly good because now, being in my second year in the offense, it felt way better, just the grasp of the offense and teaching it to the guys.”

Colmon mentioned that he learned from WRs coach Rob Moore to ask players a lot of questions during meetings.

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve been trying to incorporate is—and I think Rob does a really good job at it—is asking those guys questions as you’re going through the meeting,” Colmon said.

Colmon added that he made sure to slow things down to help players process all the information he was giving them.

“Making sure I slowed down even more, making sure when I’m giving all this information, it’s a lot of information, but just making sure I slow down, have a good pace, because your pace and your energy is how they’re taking in the information.”

Panthers

Panthers RB Trevor Etienne was asked about the rookie who has made an impression on him so far in OTAs and noted that DT Lee Hunter has made his presence felt in the backfield.

“I like Lee Hunter,” Etienne said, via Mike Kaye. “I like the way he approaches the game. I like his mindset. Got some time to sit down and like chop it up with him, and I just like what he stands for. I like the way he thinks. I like the way he’s wired. I like the way his motor works. Guys like that you don’t really see around a lot. And I’m just curious to see where his career goes, and what he’s finna do.”