Latest On Talks Between Buccaneers & Baker Mayfield

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says that while Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield has set Tuesday as a deadline for getting a new deal done, he thinks that’s really an artificial deadline and the two sides could continue negotiations past that.

Fowler says Tampa Bay remains optimistic about getting something done but they probably won’t give Mayfield everything he’s asking for on a new deal.

He adds at least 11 quarterbacks make $50 million a year or more, and Mayfield believes he’s outplayed several of those guys, so the Buccaneers might have to make some financial concessions.

The two sides have been nowhere close so far as Mayfield enters a contract year. The Buccaneers seem to think their value for Mayfield will prove to be higher than any other team’s.

If Mayfield elects to play out the season and the final year of his contract, the franchise tag would be an option for Tampa Bay in 2027.

Mayfield, 31, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option, which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary, with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season, and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million for the 2023 season before signing a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2024.

Tampa Bay added $30 million in guarantees to Mayfield’s contract for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Mayfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 63.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, along with 55 carries for 382 yards rushing and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.