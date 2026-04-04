Ravens Signing P Luke Elzinga

Per Aaron Wilson, the Ravens are signing P Luke Elzinga to a contract after he previously attended training camp with the Titans last season.

Baltimore is looking for a new punter this offseason after Jordan Stout departed for the Giants in free agency.

Elzinga, 24, attended Central Michigan for three seasons before transferring to Oklahoma.

He went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft before catching on with the Titans in their rookie minicamp.

Elzinga previously tried out for the Jets back in December of 2025.

We will have more on the Ravens and Elzinga as the news becomes available.