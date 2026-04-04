Georgia State WR Ted Hurst To Meet With 12 Teams

Ian Rapoport reports that Georgia State WR Ted Hurst is set to visit and work out with 12 different teams as one of the busiest prospects ahead of the upcoming draft.

The teams interested in Hurst so far that have scheduled in-person meetings with him include the Colts, Dolphins, Falcons, Raiders, and Vikings.

An intriguing prospect, Hurst ran a 4.42 at the Combine, standing 6’4 and weighing just under 205 pounds.

Hurst, 21, began his collegiate career at Valdosta State before transferring to Georgia State in 2024. He was named First-Team All-Sun Belt in 2025 after being named Second-Team All-Sun Belt in 2024.

In two seasons at Georgia State, Hurst appeared in 24 games and caught 127 passes for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns.

We will have more on Hurst as it becomes available.

In the meantime, you can keep up with the latest draft visits with our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.