Dolphins Announce Five Roster Moves, Waive QB Skylar Thompson

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed DT Matt Dickerson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Additionally, the Dolphins have activated WR Grant Dubose off injured reserve and waived QB Skylar Thompson. Miami elevated OT Ryan Hayes and LS Zach Triner from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 15.

Thompson, 27, was a seventh-round pick to the Dolphins out of Kansas State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $1.1 million in 2024.

In 2024, Thompson appeared in three games for the Dolphins making one start and completing 21 of 33 passes for 187 yards.