Browns Expected To Bring Back Deshaun Watson, Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports that the Browns are expected to bring back QB Deshaun Watson, HC Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry for the 2025 season.

Jones adds it’s uncertain what Watson’s role will be upon return from his torn Achilles, as he could be the backup to a rookie or other veteran option.

With a post-June 1st release of Watson, Cleveland would incur nearly $119 million in dead cap, which would be an NFL record. Jones states the Browns are not believed to release Watson in the offseason and he likely won’t pass a physical until late summer at the earliest. The Browns are not relying on him to be ready to start the season, per Jones.

Despite Browns consultant Mike Vrabel being a top candidate in this coaching cycle, Jones said there is no truth to the idea that Vrabel could take over for Stefanski in Cleveland. He also notes the Browns have been expecting Vrabel to leave for a promotion elsewhere.

Finally, Jones believes Cleveland is looking to keep RB Nick Chubb because of his playmaking abilities and significance to the organization.

Watson, 29, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million rookie deal with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans later signed Watson to a four-year extension worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. However, Watson requested a trade after the season, then sat out the entire 2021 season while navigating more than two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct. He was later suspended for 11 games.

Watson was traded to the Browns for significant draft compensation in 2022 and signed a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract as a part of the trade. The deal runs through 2026 and includes base salaries of $46 million in each of the final two seasons.

In 2024, Watson appeared in seven games for the Browns and completed 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He added 31 carries for 148 yards and another score.