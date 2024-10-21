Buccaneers Fear WR Chris Godwin Has Dislocated Ankle

Update:

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles told reporters after the game that the early indication is a dislocated ankle for WR Chris Godwin.

“Doesn’t look good,” Bowles said of Godwin’s injury.

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin suffered a lower left injury during the final seconds of Monday’s loss to the Ravens.

Godwin had an air cast placed on his leg before being carted off the field. This is likely a season-ending injury that will require surgery for Godwin.

Tampa Bay had already lost Mike Evans to a hamstring injury earlier in the game, so their receiving corps is reeling right now.

Godwin, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

Tampa Bay gave Godwin a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed in 2022.

Entering tonight’s game, Godwin has appeared in six games and caught 43 passes for 511 yards receiving and five touchdowns.