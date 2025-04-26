TRADE: Seahawks Trading QB Sam Howell To Vikings

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Seahawks are trading QB Sam Howell to the Vikings.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks receive pick No. 142 from the Vikings and Minnesota gets Howell and pick No. 172.

Reports had said that Howell was available for trade, so it’s not surprising to see him get moved during the draft, especially after the Seahawks drafted Jalen Milroe in round three.

The Vikings could use some quarterback depth, as they’ve been linked to some notable quarterbacks including Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins, but it looks like they’ve moved on from those options.

Howell, 24, was considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country entering his junior season at North Carolina but fell to the fifth round after a rocky year and was drafted by the Commanders in 2022.

The Commanders traded Howell to the Seahawks last year.

Howell is in the final year of a four-year $4,021,599 contract that includes a $361,599 signing bonus.

In 2024, Howell appeared in two games for the Seahawks and completed 35.7 percent of his passes to go along with no touchdowns and one interception.