NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Mac Jones, Rashid Shaheed, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Mac Jones admitted that he wants another chance to start but isn’t mad about remaining in San Francisco this season.

“Obviously, you want to have a chance to start,” Jones said, via Niners Wire. “But I also love it here, and I’m not really in the business of leaving good people, so I’m not mad about it at all.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford believes that he and WR Davante Adams can elevate their performance this season and is looking forward to another year with him.

“I’m excited. Obviously, had a really good first season with him,” Stafford said, via Rams Wire. “He was ultra-productive, ton of touchdowns, bunch of yards and catches, and I think there’s even another level to it for myself and for him. So, just excited to continue to get those reps and that understanding. I feel really lucky to play with a player like Davante that has done it at a high level for such a long time. I don’t take that for granted. He’s a special player, special human being.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks acquired WR Rashid Shaheed from the Saints in November, helping propel them toward the Super Bowl. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald has been impressed by Shaheed in their offseason program, saying he’s set “a lot of personal records” so far.

“Rashid, he deserves a lot of credit,” Macdonald said, via PFT. “He’s been here the whole time. He’s had a great attitude. He’s had a lot of personal records in our offseason training program. The timing of our plays look like it should, given the amount of reps that are invested into it. I know I’m as excited as heck to see where it goes.”