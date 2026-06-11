NFC Notes: De’Zhaun Stribling, Gardner Minshew, Cooper Kupp, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy is optimistic about the team’s receiving group, including the addition of WR De’Zhaun Stribling with the first pick of the second round.

“Stribling ‘s a guy that, same thing, like, has a lot of raw talent and just throwing routes on air and stuff to him, getting a feel for how he moves and his speed,” Purdy said, via NFL.com. “He’s a guy that, you know, once we obviously get him in the playbook a lot and get reps with each other on the field, I feel like he’s going to be a guy that can come in and make an instant impact. So, Kyle and Hank (passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Leonard Hankerson) have done a really good job with just developing receivers and stuff. So, to have him in the fold with the great receiving corps that we have right now, it’s just amazing as a quarterback. I’m like, ‘let’s go.'”

Cardinals

The Cardinals signed veteran QB Gardner Minshew to a one-year deal this offseason. Minshew reflected on participating in the Senior Bowl back in 2019 when HC Mike LaFleur was the 49ers’ passing game coordinator and was on the coaching staff for the South team, mentioning that he reached out to former San Francisco QB Nick Mullens about their playbook.

“I remember, going into the Senior Bowl, I was like a late-round projection, but I had an opportunity there and I was going to make the most of it,” Minshew said, via CardinalsWire. “He ended up connecting me through a couple people. I ended up getting the offense a little bit early, which was just awesome and at the time I was just trying to be more prepared for that game and turns out that’s a lot of the reason that got me the opportunity here. I really appreciate Coach LaFleur and I am so excited to be working with him.”

LaFleur said that he likes Minshew’s mobility, adding that he was quick to reach out for information about his system after being signed in March.

“I’ve always really appreciated his game because he can move around with his feet and get himself out of pocket. He loves ball,” LaFleur said. “I mean, the day we signed him, he wanted all the information already, which is really no different than when we had him at the Senior Bowl back in 2019.”

As for how Minshew is different now than when he was a rookie, LaFleur responded that the quarterback still shows the same love for the game now as he did in 2019.

“That’s a good question because I don’t know how different he is. What you see from him every single day is his love for the game and love for the locker room — love for just football in general. And that’s what you felt when he wanted to meet (prior to the Senior Bowl).”

Seahawks

Veteran Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp told reporters that he has never considered retiring, even after winning his second Super Bowl in the NFC West last season.

“No, never for a second,” Kupp replied when asked if he was considering retirement, via NFL.com. “I’m loving playing this game too much. I love playing football, so I’m enjoying it. That was never a thought.”

“There’s moments of reflection, right?” Kupp said when asked what goes through his mind as he sees the Seahawks’ championship banners in the facility. “There’s moments of understanding when you see these banners, there’s a story and a lot of blood, sweat and tears behind each of them. So, there’s a respect for what went into those things and what those stand for, and the journey that they stand for, the hardships that were overcome. But also, at the end of that moment of reflection is the period at the end that says, ‘Well, now what?’ Yeah, that’s what it took. This is what that was and now you’re in it and you’re moving forward, and there’s an opportunity to go and be a part of another one.”