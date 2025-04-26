Buccaneers Signing UDFA RB Josh Williams

Per Tom Pelissero, the Buccaneers are signing former LSU RB Josh Williams after he went undrafted.

Williams, 23, began his career at LSU back in 2019 as a walk-on and is the son of former Buccaneers RB Jermaine Williams.

During his five seasons with LSU, Williams recorded 1,494 rushing yards on 314 carries in 60 games. He also rushed for 17 touchdowns.

He also caught 71 passes for 600 yards and a touchdown.