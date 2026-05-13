Giants WR Malik Nabers Had Second Knee Surgery

According to Dan Duggan, Giants WR Malik Nabers had a second surgery on his injured knee multiple weeks ago.

Duggan said the procedure was to “clean up” scar tissue that was causing stiffness. He was told it shouldn’t impact Nabers’ recovery timeline and the Giants are still hopeful Nabers will be ready for Week 1.

New York has consistently struck an optimistic tone with Nabers’ recovery but there have been hints that things might not be progressing as fast as hoped.

He tore his ACL and meniscus, which makes the rehab a little bit more complicated than a “clean” ACL tear, and he had to wait a month after the injury before getting surgery.

Nabers himself hasn’t been as confident in his remarks about his timeline, saying he’ll return when he feels like he’s back to himself. He was spotted with crutches earlier this year at a point where he was expected to have progressed past needing them.

Hopefully this surgery helps speed him along the road to recovery, as he’s one of the brightest young stars in the game right now.

Nabers, 22, excelled at LSU, earning consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023. The Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Nabers.

The No. 6 overall pick signed a four-year, $28,539,229 contract that includes a $17,575,803 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Nabers appeared in four games and recorded 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Nabers as the news is available.