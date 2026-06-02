Giants Officially Sign WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Release K Jason Sanders

The New York Giants announced they have officially signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a contract.

In correspondence, the Giants released K Jason Sanders.

Smith-Schuster, 29, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $4.19 million rookie contract before re-joining the Steelers on a one-year, $8 million deal in 2021 and signed on with the Chiefs to a one-year deal in 2022.

The Patriots agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract with Smith-Schuster in 2023. New England then released him during training camp.

Smith-Schuster caught on with the Chiefs once more back in 2024 and returned to Kansas City last year on a one-year deal.

In 2025, Smith-Schuster appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught 33 passes for 345 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Sanders, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract when Miami signed him to a five-year, $22 million deal in 2021.

The Dolphins released Sanders this offseason and he caught on with the Giants shortly after.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and converted 37 of 41 field goal attempts (90.2 percent) to go along with 26 of 28 extra point tries (92.9 percent).