Jets Cutting UDFA K Will Ferrin

According to Brian Costello, the Jets are waiving undrafted rookie K Will Ferrin.

This is the corresponding move for New York signing WR Tim Patrick, which was reported last night.

Ferrin had inked a deal with the Jets after the draft out of BYU, one of three BYU UDFAs to sign with New York in April. He had been slated to compete with Cade York and Lenny Krieg for the full-time starting job.

Ferrin, 6-3 and 175 pounds, began his career at Boise State as a kickoff specialist before transferring to BYU. He was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year in 2024 as well as first-team All-Big 12, adding second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025.

During his three years at BYU, Ferrin made 58 of 71 field goal attempts (81.7 percent) with a long of 56 yards and 122 of 123 extra points.