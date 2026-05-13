BREAKING: Dolphins Signing RB De’Von Achane To Four-Year, $68M Extension

The Miami Dolphins are signing RB De’Von Achane to a four-year, $68 million extension with $32 million guaranteed, according to Jordan Schultz.

Achane, 24, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies. The Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that includes a $954,509 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $988,627 in 2023.

In 2025, Achane appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 1,350 yards on 238 carries (5.7 YPC) to go along with 67 receptions for 488 yards receiving and 12 total touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Achane as the news becomes available.