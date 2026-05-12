Dolphins Place RB Le’Veon Moss On Retired List

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed RB Le’Veon Moss on the reserve/retired list.

Moss, 23, is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was named Second-team All-SEC in 2024.

During the 2024 season, Moss tore his ACL and MCL against South Carolina and also dealt with a nagging ankle injury in 2025 that limited his production. He signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft.

In four years with the Aggies, Moss appeared in 32 games and rushed 321 times for 1,767 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for 236 yards.