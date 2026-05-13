Texans Waived DE Xavier Thomas With Injury Designation

The Houston Texans have waived DE Xavier Thomas with an injury designation, per the NFL transaction wire.

He’ll revert to injured reserve if he’s not claimed.

Thomas, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,370,624 rookie contract and due a base salary of $960,000 in 2025 when the Cardinals waived him in November. He caught on with the Texans’ practice squad.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in four games for the Cardinals but didn’t record any stats.