Jets Signing Veteran WR Tim Patrick

Rich Cimini of ESPN reports that the Jets have agreed to terms on a contract with WR Tim Patrick.

Patrick has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with New York.

Patrick, 32, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah back in 2017. He was waived by Baltimore a few months later and claimed off of waivers by the 49ers.

San Francisco waived Patrick coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Broncos soon after. He returned to Denver on an exclusive rights contract before the Broncos used a second-round tender on him worth around $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

Patrick was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $34.5 million with the Broncos. He agreed to a reworked contract in 2024.

Denver let him go after they were unable to find a trade partner for Patrick and he caught on with Detroit’s practice squad. He returned to the Lions on a one-year deal for 2025 but was later traded to the Jaguars at the start of the season.

In 2025, Patrick appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and caught 15 passes for 187 yards receiving and three touchdowns.