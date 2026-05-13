Packers Claim WR Brenden Rice, Among Two Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers officially claimed WR Brenden Rice off waivers from the Raiders on Wednesday and cut DT James Ester in a corresponding move, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Rice, 24, is the son of Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice. He is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2024. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million contract with the Chargers.

However, Los Angeles opted to waive Rice coming out of the preseason. He signed with New England’s practice squad in November but was released a week later. He caught on with the Seahawks’ practice squad, but was cut loose. The Raiders signed him to their practice squad in December and elected to waive him this week.

In 2024, Rice was active for three games for the Chargers, but did not record a stat.

During his college career at Colorado and USC, Rice caught 111 passes for 1,821 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 43 games.