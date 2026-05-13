Jets Cut DB Christopher Smith From Injured Reserve

The New York Jets officially cut DB Christopher Smith from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Smith, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2023. He later signed a four-year, $4.1 million contract with the Raiders.

However, Smith was waived in November and later claimed by the Rams. Los Angeles opted to waive Smith shortly afterward. He was claimed by the Jets in December.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Raiders, Rams and Jets, recording three tackles and no interceptions.