Cardinals Signed UDFA LB Stephen Dix Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed undrafted rookie LB Stephen Dix Jr. to a contract.

We have signed UDFA LB Stephen Dix Jr. pic.twitter.com/d5HF6s46a2 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 14, 2026

Dix, 24, was a four-star recruit who started his career at Florida State and spent three years with the Seminoles. He transferred to Marshall in 2023 before landing at Arkansas for his final two years of eligibility. He started the bulk of his final two seasons.

During his five-year college career, Dix recorded 277 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, five sacks, two fumble recoveries and three pass deflections in 59 games.