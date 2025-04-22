NFC Notes: Ashton Jeanty, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Former Bucs HC Bruce Arians played a huge role in bringing QB Baker Mayfield to Tampa Bay.

“Yeah, that was one of my last decisions, you know, to get with Jason and let’s go after this; I love this kid,” Arians said, via PFT. “You know, when I was at CBS that one year, I did two [Browns games with Mayfield], went to Browns practice on Friday. That locker room loved that kid. I mean, loved him. And the way he competed in a Friday practice, I was like, ‘This is my kind of guy.’”

Panthers

The Panthers signed TE Colin Granger despite not having collegiate football experience at Coastal Carolina, Western Carolina, or Ohio University. GM Dan Morgan thinks Granger was a unique player to fill out their 90-man roster.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to fill out our 90-man roster,” Morgan said, via PanthersWire. “Colin had a good workout. He was recommended by George Fant, who we’re familiar with from our Seattle days. It’s just an opportunity just to add a guy, and be open-minded and just kinda try some new things and see what we have.”

Saints

In his pre-draft notebook, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson writes that he expects the Saints to target an offensive tackle or Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty if he slides to the No. 9 pick.