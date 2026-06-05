NFC Notes: Bryce Young, Zachariah Branch, Chris Brazzell, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa compared rookie WR Zachariah Branch to former Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle.

“I mean the dude’s fast,” Tagovailoa said of Branch, via Falcons Wire. “The dude can play. Very shifty. He kind of reminds me of [Jaylen] Waddle. And he has the same number. Great kid. He’s got a good head on his shoulders. And he asks a lot of questions. I think that’s something very good that you like to see in your rookies.”

Panthers

Panthers OC Brad Idzik said rookie WR Chris Brazzell is naturally a field stretcher that can open up plays underneath for the offense.

“Yeah, it’s fun, man,” Idzik said, via Panthers Wire. “It’s pretty obvious when you have a guy who’s not only fast, but a longer athlete like Chris that really stretches the safeties. It makes them hesitate for one more second on driving anything intermediate and underneath.”

Idzik added that Brazzell can help with the run game as well and noted a few players that he’s worked with that had similar body types.

“Some of the best blocking you can do is inviting cloud coverage,” he continued. “So, when you have a guy that can take the top off, more times than not, those safeties have to honor it by either clouding or holding shell to discourage the deep pass. We had that with DK Metcalf when we [Idzik and head coach Dave Canales] were in Seattle. We had that with Mike Evans when we were in Tampa. And then last year, guys like Xavier [Legette] and Jalen [Coker] and T-Mac [Tetairoa McMillan] rolling on the outside—the safeties have to honor it.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said that QB Bryce Young has been more vocal this off-season and has taken full control of the offense.

“I heard him get a little bit passionate about — we got a little bit of a monsoon for a second there in practice. Once the rain had passed, he was like, ‘Hey, let’s lock back in. We’ve gotta come up with these balls.’ And I think he said it in a little more colorful language than that,” Canales said, via The Athletic. “I just love it. I love the fact that he’s taking ownership and the guys see that and rally around that, and something that they all appreciate.”