Buccaneers Signing Colorado UDFA S Shilo Sanders

Per Tom Pelissero, the Buccaneers are signing undrafted Colorado S Shilo Sanders to a contract.

Sanders, 25, began his career at South Carolina in 2019 before moving on to Jackson State and Colorado with his father, HC Deion Sanders, and brother, QB Shedeur Sanders.

He was named Second-team All-SWAC in 2021.

During his six years of college football, Sanders appeared in 52 games and made 33 starts. He recorded 217 tackles, one sack, six interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, 13 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries. and seven forced fumbles