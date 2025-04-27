NFC Notes: Kelvin Banks, Tetairoa McMillan, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs LB Yaya Diaby said that his sack totals came down to a matter of inches throughout last season.

“Some of them were based off of just not getting off as fast as I want to,” Diaby said, via the team’s website. “We were just watching film as a unit and I saw couple clicks [where] I’m like, ‘Oh, if I had got off the ball quarterback.’ It was like a game of inches. If I get off the ball faster it’s going to be a closeout.”

Diaby added that he’s been working on play recognition and doesn’t believe that his initial get-off is the problem.

“Really, my get off has never been the problem,” Diaby said. “I believe I’ve got a great get off – it’s just play recognition. Just seeing if I know whether it could be play-action, or if I know it could be certain things. It’s just that extra get off.”

Per Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers made the following promotions:

Former Director of Player Personnel Rob McCartney to Assistant GM

to Assistant GM Former Director of Player Personnel Mike Biehl to Vice President of Player Personnel

Panthers

The Panthers selected Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. McMillan called himself a “reliable receiver” who can play on the outside or inside.

“I think I bring a lot,” McMillan said, via PanthersWire. “I feel like I’m a reliable receiver—one that can play inside and outside, whatever they may need me. But also, I feel like I’m gonna bring a good energy to the locker room. I feel like I’ma build that camaraderie—that relationship with not only Bryce [Young], but with the other receivers in the room.”

McMillan said he tries to emulate several receivers like Larry Fitzgerald, Mike Evans, and Keenan Allen.

“First things first, my favorite football player ever is Larry Fitzgerald,” McMillan said. “And then two receivers I watch and feel like I can emulate and similar play styles is Mike Evans and Keenan Allen.”

Saints

The Saints added Texas LT Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Kellen Moore said building a strong offensive line is paramount to creating success.

“Again, this is a trenches game. It’s a game that’s won up front in a lot of ways,” Moore said, via SaintsWire. “Obviously, my background has been around that in a lot of places I’ve been, and certainly this place has invested in it. We feel like we can continue to do that. We feel like we’re building a strength in that offensive line and we’ve got a ton of really good talent there. We’re really excited to do that.”

Banks could move second-year OT Taliese Fuaga to right tackle, which was his college position at Oregon State. Moore said they plan on being flexible through the offseason program to determine where players fit best.

“We’re going to give plenty of flexibility through this whole offseason process. Allow those guys to go through this, give ourselves the flexibility to have the best five on the field. We feel like we have depth beyond that and it’s going to be a great opportunity for us.”

Moore believes Banks can play at any position on the offensive line, but was pleased with his production at the tackle spot.

“Certainly, certainly feel like he’s got the flexibility to play anywhere on the offensive line, as far as the guard and tackle spots,” Moore said. “We feel like, yeah, he can play tackle. He did it at Texas for three years against some of the best competition in college football. That’s big-time production right there. Within that, he also has the flexibility to go play a bunch of other stuff, which is an awesome thing.”