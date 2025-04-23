NFC Notes: Draft Buzz, Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note the Buccaneers are believed to be very high on Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell, and a strong contender for their first pick at No. 19. One exec for an NFC team said: “He’s a top-10 player in the draft, without question. He’s awesome. You just worry a little about the durability.”
Falcons
- Falcons GM Terry Fontenot on QB Kirk Cousins‘ attendance at the offseason program on Tuesday: “I wouldn’t say it’s a surprise. This is a voluntary thing.” (Josh Kendall)
- Fontenot on QB Easton Stick: “He’s got traits. Really good makeup. And we’re at 90 right now, so it’s four quarterbacks – that’s the norm for the offseason. Excited for him to come here and compete.” (Joe Patrick)
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini believes the Falcons are targeting an edge rusher at No. 15 overall. She mentions Marshall DE Mike Green or Tennessee DE James Pearce.
- FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz writes there’s a belief around the league that Falcons owner Arthur Blank will squat on Cousins as the backup.
- One executive told Schultz: “There’s been all this perceived chatter about Cleveland and Pittsburgh. I don’t see it. The Browns just got [Joe] Flacco, I heard they’re out on Cousins. The Steelers still want Rodgers and are for sure drafting a quarterback. Atlanta’s telling teams to eat some of that Cousins money, which nobody wants to do. Like nobody. My read is that the owner’s going to just make his ass sit for another year and then cut him. That’s a mess.”
Panthers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes that while plenty of teams want to trade down, the Panthers have been more aggressive about it than others. He’s heard Carolina is willing to take a discount on what the value of the No. 8 pick should be in order to facilitate a deal.
- Panthers Pro Bowl DL Derrick Brown says he will participate in offseason workouts, and doctors have told him he will be ready for the regular season. (David Newton)
Saints
- According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the Saints have done a ton of work on Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. Dart has a late buzz, and the NFL sources ESPN talked to don’t expect him to go in the top 15 picks, but also wouldn’t necessarily be surprised.
- The Saints have also shown interest in Syracuse QB Kyle McCord, per Graziano and Fowler. Many teams view McCord more as a potential backup, but some see sleeper potential. One veteran assistant coach told ESPN: “He can read a defense, really smart, loves football, studies, can learn all the concepts, can make all of the throws.”
- NFL Media’s Jane Slater says the Saints are trying to keep their cards close to the vest, but after calling around with her team and agent sources, she thinks New Orleans is interested in Michigan DT Mason Graham, Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan, or Georgia LB Jalon Walker at No. 9 in the first round.
- Saints GM Mickey Loomis said that QB Derek Carr indeed has a shoulder injury and the team is hoping to get more clarification on the situation soon. (Nick Underhill)
- Loomis: “I’m not going to answer any more questions about Derek. If you have questions about the draft I’m happy to answer those.” (Underhill)
- As for the draft, Loomis stated: “For us, if we’re picking a player in the top 10, we want that person to be a key player for the next 8-10 years. We can sleep at night because we’ve got that position covered.” (Mike Triplett)
- Loomis noted that the team had always planned to research quarterbacks regardless of Carr’s injury situation: “We’re 5-12. We have to win now, regardless of the reasons. And that falls on me.” (Underhill)
- Loomis on if the starting QB is on the team right now: “I’m not going to answer that right now because that will lead to a lot of speculation one way or the other.” (Underhill)
- When it comes to Taysom Hill, Loomis said he “had a serious knee injury,y so it’s going to be a while before he can participate again.” (Underhill)
