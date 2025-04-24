Latest NFC Draft Buzz

Here’s the latest 2025 NFL Draft buzz for NFC teams. These will be updated as new information is available, leading up to tonight.

49ers

With the rumors the 49ers could grab Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart in round one, GM John Lynch talked about taking someone who had underwhelming production in college: “You want see skills that translate to what we do, but you also want to see that they’ve done it at a high level, or at least that there’s evidence that they can do it.” (Matt Maiocco)

He continued: "I think you end up struggling when you project too much because these guys have had ample time and there's always circumstances and context that you take into account as to maybe why this guy is so talented but he's never had the production. At some point, the production doesn't lie." (Maiocco)

Bears

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones thinks the Bears are one of four teams who could trade up if the price is right, but he doesn’t believe they will make a “massive deal up the board.”

In ESPN’s Peter Schrager’s mock draft, he has Chicago trading down from No. 11 with the Colts to acquire pick Nos. 14 and 80.

Schrager then predicts the Bears will take Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. with pick No. 14.

Buccaneers

In ESPN’s Peter Schrager’s mock draft, he has the Buccaneers taking Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan at pick No. 19 despite the presence of WRs Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan.

Commanders

Dianna Russini of The Athletic spoke on the Commanders’ draft plans: “They’re trying to trade back, I can tell you that….Let’s say they stick because they can’t get out, defense makes a lot of sense, corner stands out. Edge too.” (JP Finlay)

Cowboys

In response to a post saying the Cowboys are considering North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel , Jane Slater says she “got a tip” that Dallas has concerns about who could lead their OL room.

Although most fans would prefer Texas WR Matthew Golden or Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan at No. 12 if available, Slater doesn't think taking Zabel would be "that wild of a move" because of his high character and the team's past emphasis on the trenches.

Falcons

Outkick’s Armando Salguero spoke with a league GM who guaranteed the Falcons trade QB Kirk Cousins , and he said it’s only a matter of when.

While the Vikings have been rumored for Cousins, Salguero doesn't think Cousins would waive his no-trade clause to go there because he would be competing with a young, first-round pick who would eventually take over as the starter.

Giants

In ESPN’s Peter Schrager’s mock draft, he has the Giants trading up to pick No. 26 by sending pick Nos. 34 and 99 to the Rams.

Schrager then has New York taking Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart as the third quarterback selected in round one.

as the third quarterback selected in round one. SI.com’s Albert Breer thinks the Giants will take a quarterback early but not with pick No. 3 overall. He also brought up the staff’s time spent with Dart and their connections to the Ole Miss coaching staff.

Packers

In ESPN’s Peter Schrager’s mock draft, he has the Packers taking Texas WR Matthew Golden at pick No. 23 while mentioning it’s out of character for Green Bay to go receiver in round one.

Panthers

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports Panthers GM Dan Morgan “made preliminary calls” about a trade down from pick No. 8, and Jones “would take him very seriously” about his willingness to move back.

Jones adds he doesn't believe Carolina wants to move too far down, but he thinks they are comfortable with numerous pass rushers in the first round.

Saints

In ESPN’s Peter Schrager’s mock draft, he has the Saints passing on a quarterback at pick No. 9 and instead has them taking Georgia DE Mykel Williams.

Vikings

While the Vikings have been a popular trade-down candidate because they only have four picks, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones thinks they could take a guard if they stand pat at pick No. 24.

In ESPN’s Peter Schrager’s mock draft, he has the Vikings taking North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton despite having other needs.