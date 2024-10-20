Jets Reach Agreement With Haason Reddick To End Holdout

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets and DE Haason Reddick have reached an agreement to end his extended holdout.

New York will provide some recourse for $12 million in fines for Reddick, who will report to the team tomorrow and agree to fulfill his contractual responsibilities.

Rich Cimini elaborates that while the Jets can’t waive the fines under the terms of the CBA, they added incentives for Reddick to potentially earn that money back.

The compromise between the two sides was brokered by Reddick’s new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who told Schefter the two sides would continue to work on a long-term deal. Reddick is in the final year of his contract.

While Reddick had permission to explore a trade last week, that always seemed like a way for the Jets to force Reddick to confront the realities of his market.

Reddick has missed six games this season and has forfeited nearly $5 million in salary, about $800,000 per game.

Reddick, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Reddick as the news is available.