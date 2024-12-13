Jets Release DE Takkarist McKinley

The New York Jets have released DE Takkarist McKinley from their practice squad, per the transaction wire.
McKinley, 29, is a former first-round pick by the Falcons out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.2 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $1.85 million for the 2020 season when the Falcons waived him after the trade deadline.
The Bengals and 49ers each claimed McKinley in succession before waiving him again with a failed physical designation. From there, the Raiders claimed McKinley and he finished out the season with the team but did not appear in a game.
McKinley signed a one-year, $4.25 million deal with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. In 2022, he had stints with the Titans, Rams and Cowboys. Dallas re-signed him to a deal in March of 2023 but cut him loose in June.
He signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Jets in June 2024 and re-signed to the practice squad after being released in October.
In 2024, McKinley has appeared in seven games for the Jets and recorded nine total tackles and 0.5 sacks.
