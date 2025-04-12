AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Harold Landry, Zach Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Miami signed QB Zach Wilson in free agency to be the primary backup for QB Tua Tagovailoa. Dolphins GM Chris Grier revealed they were in on numerous options and discussed how much they prioritize the position.

“We were in on a number of top-flight backup quarterbacks in the league,” Grier said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “We were runners-up for a couple of them that we wanted to get here, and for some financial restraints and compensatory pick stuff, we just couldn’t go to those, to the prices. But all of those guys wanted to come here.”

“It’s a position we do not take lightly. We were working through that the entire offseason, and the fact that some of those guys were willing to come here at what we could pay them shows in how they believe in Mike, the staff, and the offensive scheme, and the players that are here.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel outlined what he likes in Wilson and believes his best football is ahead of him after getting past the struggle of underperforming draft status on his rookie contract.

“What I see in Zach is the experience of being the second pick in the draft, being the starter Week 1, and then not fulfilling the rookie contract; that is behind him,” McDaniel said. “So to me, that’s an exciting prospect because you can’t put a measurement on that human ability that is huge at the quarterback position. Not comparing the players at all — on the record, not comparing the players — Tua found that this environment helped him through that process. As coaches, we want to offer literally everything to his game, and I’m excited about where he’s at based upon him.”

Jets

The Jets signed QB Justin Fields in free agency to start in 2025, but his lack of a proven resume leads some to question whether he’s the long-term solution at the position. When asked about his thoughts on the Jets potentially drafting a quarterback, Fields kept his focus on where things stand as of now.

“I don’t really like to answer rhetorical questions,” Fields said, via SNY. “I’m willing to teach, but I’m not really interested in rhetorical questions.”

Fields said losing his job to former Steelers QB Russell Wilson midseason didn’t factor into his decision to leave Pittsburgh: “Not really. You can’t take things personally… at the end of the day, I was just excited about what the Jets had going on here. It didn’t have anything to do with Pittsburgh, but the opportunity I had here to make an impact.” ( Zack Rosenblatt

midseason didn’t factor into his decision to leave Pittsburgh: Fields on HC Aaron Glenn‘s comments talking about letting him “play quarterback,” which he feels Fields hadn’t done in the traditional sense in the past: “I did what I was asked to do. I’ve never had a problem with that. I’ve always been a team player. I’m not going to get too much in-depth into what happened in Chicago or Pittsburgh, but I’m grateful for all the experiences I had.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots The Patriots signed OLB Harold Landry to a three-year deal last month. He said his experience under new HC Mike Vrabel was a big reason why he elected to sign with New England. “He’s meant a lot. He’s played a big role in my development as a player, and also in person. And I was excited to come back because he knows my skill set,” Landry said, via Mark Daniels.“He knows how I operate, and I think. Throughout my career, he and his staff have done a great job of putting me in positions to go out and be productive and help the team, and that’s what I’m looking forward to. That was one of the main reasons I came because I knew Vrabes and his staff knew me, the familiarity with the scheme and all of it. It just fits with what I do with my skill set.” Landry quickly knew he wanted to sign with the Patriots when Vrabel was brought on board. “That was definitely kind of the case. Once I saw how things were going, the writing was on the wall. This was definitely a place I wanted to be,” Landry said. “I was getting excited about the staff he was putting together, and I just feel like this is the right place for me, and I decided to be here.” Landry called Vrabel “one of the boys” in the locker room.

“Just upbeat. He wants everybody to be excited when we come to work. He’s big on that. He’s big on energy. That’s just who he is,” Landry said. “Everybody looks at him as this head coach, but he really is just one of the boys, a locker room guy. And I really mean that. He wants to get to know you, know about your family and everything that goes along with being in a relationship with you.”