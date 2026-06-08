Jets Waiving WR Quentin Skinner With Injury Designation

Brian Costello reports the Jets are waiving WR Quentin Skinner with an injury designation.

In correspondence, the Jets are signing UDFA WR Jalen Walthall out of Incarnate Word, per Costello.

Skinner, 24, was a two-star recruit and the 280th-ranked athlete in the 2020 recruiting class out of Claremore, Oklahoma. He committed to Kansas and remained there for all four years.

The Jets signed Skinner as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 draft, and he spent his rookie year on the practice squad.

In 2025, Skinner appeared in one game for the Jets.