AFC Notes: Bradley Chubb, Jim Leonhard, Jon-Eric Sullivan, Bills, Dolphins

Bills

Bills DE Bradley Chubb had an interesting assessment of DC Jim Leonhard‘s coaching style when asked by reporters what he thought of his style, given that they have a rapport from their time together with the Broncos.

“I would say a ‘quiet assassin’ man,” Chubb told WKBW. “He’s like not gonna say too many words when he speaks volumes, everybody listens. He always gives a reason for why we doing stuff. We might put it in a certain defense, but he breaks down exactly why we doing it, what we doing for, and how he expects to see it play. So a coach like that can’t do nothing but respect it, and everybody going to play hard for him.”

“You know, I kind of intentionally took a step back because I felt like I skipped a couple of steps in the process to get to where I was,” Leonhard said to the media. “It’s easy as an assistant coach to say I would’ve done this differently or done that differently. Now you’re the one making the decisions at times.”

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan wants fans to know the team will do its best to win games and doesn’t want to focus on the idea of rebuilding in his first season in Miami.

“So understand all the R words — retool, rebuild, refocus — I don’t like that,” Sullivan said, via ESPN. “I think that gives the connotation of, ‘hey, look, we’re mailing it in this year.’ That’s 100% not what’s going on. We’re here to compete and play our ass off and try to win football games as we build this thing out. That’s the culture we want to be. We want people that embrace that underdog mentality.”

Dolphins

The Dolphins picked up QB Mark Gronowski as an undrafted free agent. Miami QBs coach Bush Hamdan said he’s been impressed with Gronowski’s size, accuracy, and arm talent.

“We can all get enamored with arm talent and what he looks like and the athleticism. But there are some guys when you put the ball down that can move an offense, win games,” Hamdan said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He has good size [6-2, 226], good enough accuracy, and arm talent. It’s been a good experience having him here for the first week.”