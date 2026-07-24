AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Gabe Jacas, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen was the top-ranked quarterback on Jeremy Fowler‘s list among polled NFL coaches and executives: “He’s the most singularly unstoppable player at the position when you get his A-game,” said one GM. “And he has cut down on the turnovers the past two seasons. You live with him and die with him. You can’t get mad at him because he won a lot of games for you with a similar style, and he was so good.”

Jets

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic takes a look at eight position battles to watch in the Jets’ training camp:

Patriots

NFL insider Albert Breer commented on the injury concerns surrounding Patriots second-round pass rusher Gabe Jacas, who is yet to sign his contract and has missed all team activities up to this point.

“Rookies do generally show up when they’re not signed in the spring. That’s normal,” Breer said on NBC Sports Boston. “And he didn’t do that. When you aren’t signed and it’s the start of training camp, you don’t show up. This moves to another stage, and I think you’re inching closer now to the idea that maybe this winds up being a redshirt year for him. And we’ll see what happens with his injury situation and everything else. This is a position of need. I’d say of the guys in that draft class, this was probably the guy that we were looking at as potentially having the highest instant impact, and for him not to just miss the on-field time, but the classroom time in the spring, and now this is still unsettled going into training camp would indicate that it’s only going to get harder and harder for him to contribute as a rookie.”