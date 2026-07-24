AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Gabe Jacas, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills QB Josh Allen was the top-ranked quarterback on Jeremy Fowler‘s list among polled NFL coaches and executives: “He’s the most singularly unstoppable player at the position when you get his A-game,” said one GM. “And he has cut down on the turnovers the past two seasons. You live with him and die with him. You can’t get mad at him because he won a lot of games for you with a similar style, and he was so good.”
Jets
Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic takes a look at eight position battles to watch in the Jets’ training camp:
- Rosenblatt writes that Bailey Zappe, Cade Klubnik, and Brady Cook are currently competing for the No. 2 quarterback job. In the end, Rosenblatt thinks one of the three players must impress mightily in training camp to be a legitimate backup option, and he’d be surprised if New York doesn’t add another option at some point.
- Rosenblatt has Zappe as his early favorite to win the job.
- At running back, Rosenblatt notes that both Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis will get chances to play and earn the No. 2 job. He has Davis as his early favorite.
- Rosenblatt mentioned that Kiko Mauigoa, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, and Mykal Walker are competing for the No. 3 linebacker role, but it’s another position that could use some reinforcements. Rosenblatt has Mauigoa as his early favorite.
- Some notable linebacker free agents Rosenblatt names include Bobby Okereke, Matt Milano, Kenneth Murray, Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts, and Jamal Adams.
- With the No. 2 cornerback role, Rosenblatt lists Nahshon Wright, Azareye’h Thomas, and D’Angelo Ponds as the contenders. He has Wright as his early favorite after recording a career-high of five interceptions last season.
- As for the nickel cornerback spot, Rosenblatt has Jarvis Brownlee and Ponds competing, with Ponds as his early favorite.
- For the No. 2 safety role, Rosenblatt lists Andre Cisco, Dane Belton, and Malachi Moore. Although Rosenblatt has Cisco as the initial starter, he could see Belton and Moore supplanting him.
- Regarding the kicker competition between Jason Sanders and Cade York, Rosenblatt has Sanders winning the job if he is completely recovered from his back injury.
- With the long snapper spot, Thomas Hennessy and Garrison Grimes are competing for the role, while Rosenblatt has Hennessy winning the job.
Patriots
NFL insider Albert Breer commented on the injury concerns surrounding Patriots second-round pass rusher Gabe Jacas, who is yet to sign his contract and has missed all team activities up to this point.
“Rookies do generally show up when they’re not signed in the spring. That’s normal,” Breer said on NBC Sports Boston. “And he didn’t do that. When you aren’t signed and it’s the start of training camp, you don’t show up. This moves to another stage, and I think you’re inching closer now to the idea that maybe this winds up being a redshirt year for him. And we’ll see what happens with his injury situation and everything else. This is a position of need. I’d say of the guys in that draft class, this was probably the guy that we were looking at as potentially having the highest instant impact, and for him not to just miss the on-field time, but the classroom time in the spring, and now this is still unsettled going into training camp would indicate that it’s only going to get harder and harder for him to contribute as a rookie.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!