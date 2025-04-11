Dolphins Re-Sign RFA CB Kader Kohou

The Miami Dolphins officially re-signed restricted free agent CB Kader Kohou on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Miami placed the right of first refusal tender on Kohou in March.

Kohou, 26, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent out of Texas A&M-Commerce back in 2022. He agreed to a three-year rookie contract with Miami and has been with the team ever since.

In 2024, Kader Kohou appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 45 tackles, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, two interceptions and eight pass defenses.