Seahawks Signing QB Drew Lock

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks agreed to terms on a contract with QB Drew Lock on Friday.

The last we heard, Lock was a potential option for the Cowboys’ backup quarterback role, but he will now head to Seattle and play behind Sam Darnold.

Lock, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract that included a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

Denver traded Lock to the Seahawks as part of a package deal to acquire Russell Wilson back in March of 2022.

The Seahawks re-signed Lock to a one-year, $4 million deal in March of 2023. New York signed Lock this past offseason to a one-year, $5 million contract.

In 2024, Lock has appeared in eight games for the Giants with five starts and completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 1,071 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. He’s also rushed 18 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns.