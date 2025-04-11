AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Stefon Diggs, Todd Downing, Jets, Patriots

Jets

New Jets QB Justin Fields is on his third team in the NFL with a chance to be a long-term starter. After some rough spots in his career to this point, Fields remains confident because of his work ethic and belief in his ability.

“My confidence never left me,” Fields said, via Randy Lange of the team’s website. “I feel like when your confidence leaves you, then you have zero chance. … You can never lose your confidence, never lose your will to work and get things done. So no matter how many losses and stuff like that, I’m never going to lose my confidence in life or in this game.”

Fields also talked about how excited he is to reunite with former Ohio State teammate WR Garrett Wilson.

“It’s awesome, of course. When I saw him, it was really just like the old days. I don’t think our relationship skipped a beat. So I’m definitely excited to play with him and guys like Ruck and Josh. I’m excited for that and for things we can do to help each other get better, just get back on the same page as we were in college.”

The Patriots made headlines when they signed veteran WR Stefon Diggs to a contract this offseason. Former WR Julian Edelman thinks Diggs is coming to New England hungry for success after how his time at the Bills ended.

“I like Stefon Diggs in New England, that situation because Stefon Diggs is still pissed off at the Bills,” Edelman said, via NFL.com. “So, there’s going to be hunger, and there’s going to be urgency, and there’s going to be a fire under his a– in the meeting room when he’s in New England at practice, which they could use, they could use a little fire under their a– in that receiver room.”

Edelman pointed out that Diggs has an unquestioned work ethic and thinks his presence will be beneficial to their younger receivers.

“No one ever second-guesses how hard he works and the amount of work that he puts into his craft,” Edelman said. “So, if you’re getting a motivated Stefon Diggs, that could be really beneficial to the young football players in that young football room that they call the receiver room in New England.”

Edelman reiterated how Diggs can influence their young players.

“They have a lot of young football players there,” Edelman said. “It’d be really good for these younger guys to be able to see how a professional works daily. How a professional prepares daily. How a professional takes care of his body. And if Stefon Diggs is doing that, you gotta bring him in. Because they need a little veteran leadership in that room.”

The Patriots hired former Jets passing game coordinator Todd Downing to be their WR coach on HC Mike Vrabel’s staff this offseason. Following a disappointing season from New England’s young receivers like Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, Downing spoke on their upside and mentioned he was very familiar with them from the draft scouting process a year ago.

“It’s one of the reasons I was really excited to accept this job. There’s a lot of talent, and young talent in that room,” Downing said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. “I think that fresh start mentality that we were discussing earlier gives everyone a chance to say: ‘I’m gonna bring my skillset and see where I can develop it.'”

“I knew their skillset a little bit going into watching their tape, and preparing for talking with Coach Vrabel about this job, I went and watched some games from last year. And you see those same flashes of ability. So as long as the character and approach to this offseason matches that fresh start mentality, I think they have the tools to be able to do some things and show out as NFL wide receivers.”