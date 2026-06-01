AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Geno Smith, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR D.J. Moore was asked if he was having any issues adjusting to a new offense and building chemistry in Buffalo.

“It’s going good,” Moore said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “I mean, it’s gonna be perfect later on, but right now it’s still growing pains.”

Jets

Jets QB Geno Smith compared leading the team to success to something out of a superhero movie and is happy to get the chance to make an impact on the team that drafted him once again.

“I mean, that’d be like a story in a movie, right?” Smith said, via the team’s website. “I mean, it’s kind of like one of those superhero movies. But you know, my life is based on reality, and we got to focus on getting better every single day. God has blessed me to play in the league this long and to have an opportunity to come back here. I’m very, very grateful for that, because they don’t come too often, these opportunities, you have to cherish them. And that’s the way I look at it . . . I really cherish this opportunity, I really look forward to again just going to practice tomorrow and trying to get better, and that’s the way I’m going to treat this entire year, and the rest of my career.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Drake Maye is looking forward to rematching the Seahawks in Week 1 of the regular season after falling to them in the Super Bowl.

“I think it’s a chance for us to get some extra motivation during training camp, starting off with a bang like that — a chance to get an opponent that left a bad taste in our mouth,” Maye said in his press conference. “So I think for us, it’s going to really make us work. We’ve got to bring it Week 1 — on the road in a tough environment. They’re going to be hanging their banner, and that’s a part of it. So, it’s going to be interesting, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be a tough task. It’ll be something for us to gain some extra motivation, and make training camp better.”

“For me, on the biggest stage, a big game, I had a lot of plays I wish I had back,” Maye added. “And at such a young point in my career where I can still learn so much, first time playing that defense. So, you can learn things and learn about the game. So I think there’s definitely some parts that you maybe throw [away], that I maybe skip, or know that, no, I don’t want to watch that again. But definitely the game, I think you learn so much from mistakes you make yourself.”