Jaguars HC Liam Coen Speaks On Not Taking ’30’ Visits

The Jaguars have not taken a top-30 visit thus far in the pre-draft process, which is a practice the Rams have done for some time.

New Jacksonville HC Liam Coen explained why they haven’t taken any “30” visits. After serving under Rams HC Sean McVay for four seasons, Coen talked about the staff taking pieces from their past experiences to create an identity with the Jaguars.

“It’s more so just, hey, we’re trying to keep everything that we’re doing in-house, and trusting that we’ll do some things possibly virtually and that with guys that we need to have another touchpoint with,” Coen said, via SI.com’s John Shipley. “But ultimately, it’s not something that we’re going to be interested in doing at the moment.”

“You’re always pulling, right? Everybody’s pulling from different places to ultimately make it ours. We’ve got to watch those tapes of where we all came from, and OK, fine, what is the ‘25 Jags though? Like, how does this fit us?”

Coen, 39, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine, and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.

He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season but he opted to return to Kentucky as their offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

He made his return to the NFL in 2024 when the Buccaneers hired him as their offensive coordinator. Jacksonville hired him to be their head coach ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2024, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards per game, No. 4 in points scored per game, No. 4 in rushing yards per game, and No. 3 in passing yards per game.