Jaguars Not Expected To Trade Players To Move Into First Round

Per Michael Silver of The Athletic, the Jaguars are not expected to use any current players to trade into the first round of the draft on Thursday.

Silver did say Jacksonville is “exploring options” to get in the first round tonight with their first pick currently at 56th overall in round two, but none of those options have included players currently on the roster.

Earlier today, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk floated the idea that the Jaguars could use WR Brian Thomas Jr. to get into round one, as he also said they “might be trying to lay the foundation” for a trade up.

Thomas, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned third-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Jaguars used the No. 23 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $14,383,048 rookie contract that includes a $7,280,399 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and caught 48 passes on 91 targets for 707 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 21 yards and another touchdown.

For more buzz ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Rumor Tracker.