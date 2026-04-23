Jaguars Looking To Get Back Into First Round Using Brian Thomas Jr.?

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Jaguars “may be trying to lay the foundation” to make a move up to the end of round one.

Florio thinks WR Brian Thomas Jr. could be a part of the talks for Jacksonville to move up in the draft. He believes it is likely to come down to whether a player the Jaguars covet is available after around the 20th pick, along with if there’s a team that would want Thomas instead of their pick.

Thomas has been in trade rumors all offseason after a disappointing second year, but all the recent reports suggest Jacksonville is not looking to trade him as their asking price remains high.

The Jaguars first pick in 2026 is 56th overall after they traded their first-round pick to Cleveland to move up for CB/WR Travis Hunter last draft.

Thomas, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned third-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Jaguars used the No. 23 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $14,383,048 rookie contract that includes a $7,280,399 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and caught 48 passes on 91 targets for 707 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 21 yards and another touchdown.

For more buzz ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Rumor Tracker.