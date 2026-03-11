Latest On Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Talks

Reports emerged earlier this week that the Jaguars are willing to listen to trade offers for WR Brian Thomas Jr. However, John Shipley of Sports Illustrated reports that Jacksonville doesn’t appear to be shopping Thomas “by any means.”

Shipley cites a league source with knowledge of the situation, who says previously interested teams have moved on to other options and that Jacksonville isn’t in a rush to move on from Thomas.

Adam Schefter spoke on The Pat McAfee Show regarding Thomas: “I’ve been told that the Jaguars are not interested in trading him. They’ve denied it completely.”

Schefter added that he is unsure why there is speculation on social media that Thomas will be traded, and reiterated that the Jaguars are not interested in doing so.

It was recently reported that Jacksonville was said to be unlikely to trade Thomas because of their high asking price.

Thomas, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned third-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Jaguars used the No. 23 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $14,383,048 rookie contract that includes a $7,280,399 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and caught 48 passes on 91 targets for 707 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 21 yards and another touchdown.