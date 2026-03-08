Jaguars Unlikely To Trade WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jonathan Jones notes that the Jaguars value former first-round WR Brian Thomas Jr., adding that it would be a surprise if he were traded this offseason.

Teams still continue to check on Thomas’ availibility and if Jacksonville decides to move on from him after his regression last season, there would be a healthy market.

Thomas, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned third-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Jaguars used the No. 23 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $14,383,048 rookie contract that includes a $7,280,399 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and caught 48 passes on 91 targets for 707 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 21 yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Thomas and the Jaguars as the news is available.