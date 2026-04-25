TRADE: Raiders Trading EDGE Tyree Wilson To Saints

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are trading former first-round EDGE Tyree Wilson to the Saints.

The Raiders have acquired a 2026 fifth-round pick (150th overall) from the Saints in return for a 2026 seventh-round pick (219th overall) and Wilson.

Wilson has been a potential trade candidate for over a year now. He’s a former top pick, but has yet to live up to his draft status.

Meanwhile, the Saints have reportedly been in the trade market for pass rusher help, so hopefully a change of scenario helps him turn a corner.

Wilson, 25, earned first-team All-American honors and a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022. He transferred to Texas Tech from Texas A&M following his freshman year.

The Raiders selected Wilson with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $27,018,813 contract that includes a $16,650,045 signing bonus and carried a $4,912,511 cap figure for the 2023 season.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in 17 games for the Raiders, making three starts and recording 35 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and a pass defense.