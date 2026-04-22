AFC Notes: Liam Coen, DeMeco Ryans, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Mississippi State TE Seydou Traore had a handful of 30 visits, including with the Colts. (Tony Pauline)

had a handful of 30 visits, including with the Colts. (Tony Pauline) Louisiana LB Jaden Dugger said he visited the Colts. (Justin Melo)

said he visited the Colts. (Justin Melo) Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. visited the Colts. He counts as a local prospect. (Aaron Wilson)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen commented on different ways the team could improve on offense this coming season.

“I think explosives versus negatives,” Coen said on Monday. “Like, how many negative plays do you have per game versus explosives per game? That’s something we’re always looking at. It’s hard to execute 10, 11, 12 play drives without something bad happening or a negative play occurring and what a negative play actually does to a drive.”

“Then also improvement in situational football,” Coen continued. “Specifically, third down on offense and defense, and also in the red zone on both offense and defense in terms of scoring touchdowns versus not allowing your opponent to score touchdowns. So you look at, hey, how can we be more explosive, limit some of those negative plays, whether it be by penalty, sack, negative yard rush, and then get better in third down and red zone are definitely some areas we’re looking to improve upon. A lot of really good things in your first year.”

The Jaguars signed DE Travon Walker to a four-year contract extension on April 6, 2026 worth $110.0 million in new money with $50 million fully guaranteed at signing and $75 million in total guarantees, including guaranteed salaries in 2026 and 2027, a $20 million option in 2027, $15 million of his 2028 salary becoming guaranteed on the 5th day of the 2027 league year and the remaining $10 million becoming guaranteed on the 5th day of the 2028 league year, along with $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and workout bonuses in each year of the contract. (OTC)

Texans

The Texans approach the 2026 NFL Draft with the No. 28 overall pick in the first round. When asked about areas they are looking to improve, HC DeMeco Ryans responded that they are open to “all areas” and that it is difficult to say where they exactly will end up picking.

“We’re looking to improve in all areas. That’s how we keep it open for the draft. I don’t think there is just one particular area where we’re going in saying, ‘Hey, we have to do a certain thing.’ You see how everything shapes out. The draft, as we know, there’ll be a lot of movement. A lot of things happen throughout draft weekend. It’s hard to predict where you’re going to be. We just have to be ready. I want to give credit to our scouting department, Nick [Caserio], for all the prep and all the work that they’ve done leading up to the draft to make sure that we have as much information as possible on all of the guys. Our team has done an outstanding job of just diving in, getting the information that we need to make the best decision possible. The draft doesn’t happen without all the work that our road scouts do. Those guys are on the road the entire year trying to gain as much information, as much insight on players to come back and deliver that information to us as coaches so we can digest it, look at the film and see which way we want to go. My hats are off to those guys because they don’t get the spotlight a lot, but there’s a lot of work that goes behind the scenes with the draft that those guys definitely deserve a ton of credit for,” Ryan said, via TexansWire.

As for how a rookie’s potential playing time factors into their decision-making, Ryans said it’s all on the players to prove themselves once they are on the roster, regardless of whether they are a first-round pick or an undrafted free agent.

“I always tell guys this when I meet them, ‘It all starts after the draft.’ There’s a lot of hype. There’s a lot of momentum going into the draft. Where are you going? When are you selected? To me, I always tell guys, it really doesn’t matter where you’re selected and I truly believe that. Whether you’re a first-rounder or you’re an undrafted free agent, it’s what do you do when you get here. How are you taking advantage of the reps that you’re given? How are you taking things and owning them in the classroom? How are you being accountable for those things, remembering what you need to remember and going out and executing those things? If you come in and you do those things very well, to me it doesn’t matter where you’re selected. If you can help our team win, if you can improve our situation, you’re going to play. That’s all I want. That’s all I expect from the guys. They come in, do their best, grow each day, if they can help us, they’ll help us and they’ll play right away.”

When asked whether there’s a different approach on Day 1 of the draft than on Day 2, Ryans said it always comes down to their preparation.

“You take it as it comes. Day 1, Day 2, you take it as it comes. Again, you just have to be prepared. When your opportunity comes to pick, you just have to be prepared and, again, we’ve done the work so we’re ready for whatever happens on Day 1, Day 2, Day 3. We’re prepared. We’re ready to go.”