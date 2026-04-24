Dolphins, Saints, Browns, & Jaguars Among Teams Looking To Move Up In Round 2

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins, Saints, Browns, and Jaguars are among the teams looking to move up in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Of those teams, Cleveland is set to pick at No. 39, New Orleans is at No. 42, Miami is at No. 43, and Jacksonville is No. 59.

Pelissero names Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald, Tennessee CB Colton Hood, Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy, Washington WR Denzel Boston, and Miami QB Carson Beck as players to watch who could go early in Round 2.

Pelissero could also see the Steelers making a move up for a wide receiver.

Teams around the league have expressed concerns regarding McCoy’s knee longevity, which made him drop out of the first round despite being one of the more talented corners in the draft.

McCoy missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL, but Pelissero notes the ACL is fine and isn’t what is giving doctors some pause. Pelissero mentioned the concern is more with a bone plug used to repair a cartilage defect in his knee. Some team doctors, per Pelissero, think McCoy might need another surgery to replace the bone plug, which would be an extensive recovery.

McCoy, 20, was a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class out of Whitehouse, Texas. He committed to Oregon State and transferred to Tennessee after one season.

In his collegiate career, McCoy appeared in 25 games over two seasons at Oregon State and Tennessee and recorded 75 total tackles, one tackle for loss, six interceptions, 16 passes defended, and one fumble recovery.

McDonald, 20, was a four-star recruit and the 290th overall player in his recruiting class. He earned Unanimous All-American honors in 2025, was Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, and earned a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

During his college career, McDonald appeared in 34 games for the Buckeyes and recorded 85 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.